Court upholds Telegram ban

10:42

Delhi High Court dismisses Telegram's plea challenging the Centre's temporary ban imposed in view of the NEET re-examination, granting no relief to the messaging platform.



Justice Tejas Karia upholds the government's decision to block Telegram till June 22, rejecting the challenge against the order issued under Section 69A of the IT Act.



According to the Centre's affidavit, Telegram's architecture and operational features posed unique challenges for law enforcement agencies and enabled the rapid dissemination of leaked examination papers and related content. The government maintained that the temporary ban was a preventive measure aimed at ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of the NEET re-examination.



The Centre further informed the Court that the blocking order had subsequently been reviewed by the Review Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary, which found sufficient grounds to continue the temporary restriction. It asserted that all statutory safeguards under the Information Technology Act had been complied with before the order was issued.



The government contended that where credible evidence points to large-scale misuse of a platform, authorities are empowered to take preventive action under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It also argued that the restriction was temporary in nature and tailored to address an imminent threat to the integrity of the examination process.