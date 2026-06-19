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BJP forms panel to probe cross-voting in Karnataka

Fri, 19 June 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Friday formed a three-member committee to probe the cross-voting by its party MLAs in favour of the ruling Congress candidate in the MLC election.

Five Congress candidates, Thippannappa Kamknoor, P V Mohan, B K Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash, emerged victorious in the biennial MLC elections held on Thursday.

Two BJP candidates, Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R, also won the polls.

Lone Janata Dal-Secular candidate Govindaraju faced a defeat.

It is learnt that there was cross-voting by some opposition MLAs in favour of Karthik Prakash.

In a press release, the saffron party said that it has come to light that there was cross voting during the MLC elections.

The committee comprises MLC C T Ravi, BJP state vice president N Mahesh, and MLA Mahesh Tenginkayi.

As speculations are rife about those who were involved in cross-voting in favour of the Congress candidate instead of the party candidate, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the Congress was behind spreading rumours about some BJP MLAs, projecting them as those who betrayed their party.

"It could be Basavaraj, it could be Chandru Lamani, it could be Krishna Nayak. By floating different names like this, Congress leaders are trying to create mischief and spark infighting within the BJP," the Shikaripura MLA said.

He said that this is not something the BJP leadership in Karnataka is going to lose its peace of mind over.

"We have already announced a three-member team consisting of senior leader C T Ravi, former Minister from Kollegal, and Mahesh Tenginakayi. Within three or four days, the truth of the matter will come out," he said.

According to BJP sources, the party's central leadership has taken the cross-voting seriously.

It has summoned the state leaders along with national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on June 23.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, whose name is doing the rounds as one of the MLAs who cross-voted in favour of the Congress candidate, met the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka at his residence.  -- PTI

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