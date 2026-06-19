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Baby python slithers into MP hospital's labour room; rescued

Fri, 19 June 2026
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20:37
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Amid the cries of newborn babies and bustle of late-night deliveries, a baby python slipped into the labour room of a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, triggering panic for some time before it was rescued without anyone getting hurt.

The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday.

A nurse spotted the baby python crawling between tables, causing momentary alarm.

But the staff quickly shifted the patients, including expectant mothers, to a safe area and summoned sanitation workers, who caught the reptile and released it outside the hospital premises. No one was injured.

Dr Dhirendra Verma, Assistant Manager of Satna District Hospital, confirmed the incident.

"We received information during the night that a baby python had entered the labour room. A sanitation worker was immediately called and the snake was caught and released outside," Verma told PTI.

"The hospital's drainage system is old and in poor condition. It has become choked at several places, because of which such animals enter the premises. Garbage has also accumulated behind the labour room and has not been cleared," he said. -- PTI

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