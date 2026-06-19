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Attempts to defame Ayodhya: Yogi on donation row

Fri, 19 June 2026
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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that attempts were being made to defame Ayodhya and cast doubts on the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, but the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government would bring out the truth.

He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the 88th birth anniversary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Shri Mani Ram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya.

Adityanath's remarks came amid an SIT probe into allegations of misappropriation of donation money at the Ram temple.

Referring to the controversy, Adityanath said efforts were being made to 'defame Ayodhya' and 'raise questions about Shri Ram Janmabhoomi'.

"Whenever India has moved in a positive direction, conspirators have lost sleep and started hatching plots. The same conspiracy has begun again," he said.

A three-member SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 following a request from the temple trust, has been probing allegations that money from temple donations had gone missing.  -- PTI

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