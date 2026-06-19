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Andhra allows doctors from other states to practice without local registration

Fri, 19 June 2026
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The Andhra Pradesh government has enabled doctors from across the country to practice in the state without requiring a separate registration from the local medical council or a non objection certificate from their home state councils.

The move follows a policy decision under PA-19 (Priority Area -19) aimed at facilitating ease of practice for qualified medical practitioners.

"Any person possessing a recognized medical qualification and holding a valid registration with any State Medical Council or Union Territory Medical Council in India shall be permitted to practice in the State of Andhra Pradesh," said a recent Government Order (GO).

Such practitioners shall not be required to obtain separate registration from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council solely for the purpose of practice in the southern state.

Likewise, the GO said doctors from others states are not required to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their respective state or union territory medical councils. -- PTI

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