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18-year-old POCSO accused gets temporary bail to take NEET retest

Fri, 19 June 2026
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A special POCSO court in Mumbai has granted a four-day temporary bail to an 18-year-old man, lodged in jail on rape charges, to enable him to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21.

Special Judge S R Sharma on Thursday granted relief to the accused, currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, after the rape survivor gave her no objection, subject to the assurance that he would not defame or threaten her family while on bail.

The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of a like amount.

The court directed him to surrender in front of the authorities before 2 pm on June 22, a day after the medical entrance re-examination.

The 18-year-old has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. -- PTI

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