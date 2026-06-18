'Whole world welcomed Iran peace deal except Israel'

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Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian holds up the agreement

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh has said that the peace deal between the United States and Iran has been welcomed by all nations except Israel.



Shawesh said that Israel keeps pushing for war.



"It is good news that we heard that the United States of America and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding for the upcoming 60 days, both of the war - not ending of the war, unfortunately - and to start discussing a final agreement to end the war" the Palestinian envoy stated.



"When it came to this news, it's very important news, and then the G7 meeting that happened two days ago in France, everyone was - all the leaders worldwide welcome this agreement except one leader or except one country, which is - the one leader is the fugitive from justice, the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israeli Government itself that did not welcome, whether they are the government or the opposition, did not welcome this agreement or did not welcome the signing of this memorandum of understanding. Unfortunately, they are pushing for the war," he said.



"They are still pushing for continuing of the war. Israel is the only country worldwide and in the Middle East that is not seeking the peace, and this is not our position. This is declared position from their side," Abu Shawesh said.



According to CNN, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed a 14-point memorandum aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a comprehensive final agreement.



Shawesh said that Palestinians have historically made the most significant sacrifice for peace.



"When it came to the Palestinians, we, the Palestinian, long time ago and by - at the early 1993, we signed the Oslo Accord. In the Oslo Accord, we accepted to build our state in only 22 per cent of our historical land. This is the most significant compromise for the peace so that if there is someone seeking a peace worldwide, we - it's we, the Palestinian and the Palestinian leader," he said. -- ANI