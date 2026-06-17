UP Cong chief Ajay Rai to visit Ram temple

00:24

Amid the row over Ram temple donations, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers on Thursday.





The Congress leader had earlier sought an independent probe headed by a sitting high court judge into the allegations of financial irregularities related to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that are now being probed by a three-member SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government.





Rai dismissed the ongoing SIT probe as an 'eyewash' and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry.





"Nothing short of a time-bound probe by a HC judge will suffice as the ongoing SIT probe is an eyewash," Rai told PTI while confirming his Ayodhya visit.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to visit Ayodhya on Friday. Officials said the chief minister is expected to attend various events in the temple town during his visit.





Asked if there was more to his Thursday visit than met the eye, Rai said, "I am a resident of Varanasi. Ayodhya is a revered city and we will go there to seek Lord's blessings."





According to the schedule issued by the UP Congress Committee, Rai will leave Lucknow by road at 8.30 am and reach Ayodhya at 10.30 am.





He will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and later offer prayers at Hanumangarhi before returning to Lucknow in the afternoon.





Rai said he would visit Ayodhya along with party leaders and workers, including many from the temple town itself.





The controversy over allegations of misappropriation of donations made by devotees to the Ram Temple erupted earlier this month after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that reports suggested crores of rupees from donations were missing and urged courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.





The temple trust has denied any irregularities and sought an impartial probe , following which the state government constituted the SIT.





The SIT probe continued for the third day on Wednesday with the investigating team questioning various people. -- PTI