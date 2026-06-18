Unrest among Sena-UBT MPs brewing for a year: Sena leader

14:26

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday claimed that discontent had been brewing among Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs for the past year and has now come to the fore.



Speaking to reporters here, Shirsat targeted Sena(UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, largely blaming him for the crisis in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.



Shirsat also asserted his party has nothing to do with "Operation Tiger" and that it was an internal matter of the Sena (UBT).



His remarks came in response to the speculation about an operation to poach Sena (UBT) MPs. Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.



Six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs skipped its parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, signalling that a formal crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be only a matter of time.



Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, along with Sanjay Raut, the party's lone Rajya Sabha MP. The absence of the remaining six MPs -- Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure -- all but confirmed a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.



Sources said all six dissident MPs have signed a letter seeking a merger with the Shinde-led Sena and submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.



''We have nothing to do with this 'Operation Tiger', and it is completely their internal issue," Shirsat said at a press conference.



"The MPs or the party workers who have won multiple elections are not well treated in that party, and it was conveyed to the party leadership multiple times. Expletives were used for their own MPs during a press conference yesterday,'' he said, referring to remarks made by Raut.



This unrest is not new and has been going for a year. It just came out yesterday, Shirsat claimed. "We are watching the situation like a third person as of now,'' he added.



Shirsat also claimed the Sena (UBT) was itself responsible for the situation.



"Instead of blaming our party, the Shiv Sena (UBT) should see within their organisation. It is seen now that people across Maharashtra are coming to Eknath Shinde and he is finding it hard to attend to them because of paucity of time," he said.



He also targeted Raut, saying, ''The (Sena UBT) workers are fed up with the people who have damaged their party. People will kick them now instead. Raut peeped into other political parties and destroyed them. Wherever these leaders go, they make a mess everywhere.'' -- PTI