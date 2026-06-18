Trump asks Netanyahu to take 'softer touch' in dealing with Hezbollah

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Speaking at a Press Conference at the G7 Summit, he called Netanyahu 'a good man' who, according to him, 'gets a little excited sometimes'.





He said, "In all fairness to Bibi Netanyahu, who happens to be a good man, he gets a little excited sometimes."

Earlier on Tuesday, expressing sharp disapproval over the handling of military operations in Lebanon, Trump heavily censured Netanyahu.





Amid intense, near-daily Israeli bombardments across Lebanon that have resulted in thousands of casualties, the US President strongly rebuked Netanyahu over the escalating civilian death toll.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a 'softer touch' in dealing with Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.He added, "I said, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it."Trump revealed the two have had disagreements over how aggressively Israel responds to threats, but he also emphasised that the alliance between the two nations remains strong.Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump remarked, "Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you."The US President suggested that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa would be able to oversee the containment of Hezbollah with greater efficacy."And I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Because, to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job of doing it... He's [Sharaa] very capable. And he's been very good for me. He's protected everything that I've asked for... And if Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else, he'll do the job. Syria will do the job," Trump elaborated.As the US and Iran are set to sign a peace deal later this week, Tehran has maintained that peace in Lebanon is integral for ending tensions in the region.Meanwhile, on Lebanon, the G7 has explicitly conditioned its assistance on a total cessation of hostilities and the complete dismantling of the armed capabilities of Iran-backed Hezbollah. --