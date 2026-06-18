Target Signs Rs 1,250 Cr Lease For Bengaluru GCC

17:09

The India arm of American retail giant Target Corporation has leased 830,000 square feet of office space at Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru for a total rent of Rs 1,250 crore over 10 years, according to transaction documents accessed by Propstack.



The agreement is a fresh lease, and the space will house Target's India global capability centre (GCC).



According to the lease agreement, Target will pay a monthly rent of around Rs 8.73 crore to lease 831,126 square feet of office space in the new Nagawara building of Manyata Business Park, owned by Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust.



The company has also deposited Rs 52.36 crore as security. The lease includes a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years, the documents registered in April showed.



The fresh lease, which commenced on September 1, 2025, covers space from the ground to the tenth floor of the commercial tower.



Embassy Office Parks Reit declined to comment on queries shared by Business Standard. However, people in the know said that the agreement is an expansion move by Target Corporation India, which already leases around 600,000 square feet in Embassy Manyata Business Park.



Market observers note that GCCs have led office leasing in India during January-March 2026, contributing 9.1 million square feet (msf), or 44 per cent, of the overall 20.7 msf absorbed.



According to a recent report by real estate consultancy firm CBRE, GCC demand has rema­ined high in regions such as Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, driven by Fortune 500 companies.



Geographically, Bengaluru remained central to GCC activity, capturing 48 per cent of ov­erall office leasing. Sectorally, e-commerce led demand at 24 per cent, followed by banking, financial services and insurance and technology at 20 per cent each, and research, consulting, and analytics at 19 per cent each.



-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard