'Stock markets have hit record high': Trump cheers treaty

14:57

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that stock markets have hit a record high, and oil prices have come down following his Iran deal.



In a post on Truth Social, he said, "These fools, who think I haven't been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are "tumbling" down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT." As per ABC News report, world shares were mixed on Thursday after the US and Iran signed their initial agreements on the war.



The rally in Asia followed a retreat Wednesday on Wall Street driven by speculation the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this year to curb inflation. US futures were higher early Thursday, while oil prices fell, as per ABC News.



The agreement marks a significant diplomatic development between Washington and Tehran. According to CNN, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the 14-point memorandum aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a comprehensive final agreement. -- ANI