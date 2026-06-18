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Stock markets end higher for 5th day in a row

Thu, 18 June 2026
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended in positive territory on Thursday, rallying for the fifth straight session, supported by encouraging developments on the geopolitical front and easing crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,492.33 and a low of 76,953, gyrating 539.33 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168. -- PTI

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