HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Six UBT MPs have joined Shinde's Sena'

Thu, 18 June 2026
Share:
11:19
image
Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi on Thursday claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and joined the Sena faction.

Speaking to reporters in Dhule, Raghuvanshi said, "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena...It is good that they joined us. I welcome them."

He further added that if any leader wants to work for people, they should join the alliance of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If we have to do a good job, then there should be some fieldwork. This was the expectation of every representative. And today, if we have to do some work in the country, then we have to go with the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Balasaheb Thackeray was in his heart. And for this, he had self-confidence that if we have to go, then no party is worthy except for Eknath Shinde. And for this, he expressed his faith in the leadership of Eknath Shinde in the Shiv Sena," he added.

Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh political buzz around "Operation Tiger", with earlier reports suggesting that seven out of the current nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian teen dies in horse carriage mishap on 1st trip to NY
LIVE! Indian teen dies in horse carriage mishap on 1st trip to NY

US, Iran sign MoU to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz
US, Iran sign MoU to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have virtually signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a 60-day negotiation process on...

Peace deal: Iran drops nuke bid, wins sanctions relief
Peace deal: Iran drops nuke bid, wins sanctions relief

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement in principle to immediately and permanently halt all military operations, lift sanctions, and work towards a comprehensive final agreement within 60 days, including a significant...

Modi meets Trump, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal
Modi meets Trump, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged US President Donald Trump to prioritise the safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz during the implementation of Washington's proposed Iran peace deal, as both leaders focused on repairing...

'Vijay's Govt Will Be Pulled Down By Dec 2027'
'Vijay's Govt Will Be Pulled Down By Dec 2027'

'You will have the President's rule for 7 to 8 months, And Annamalai will be the hero in those 7 months.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO