'Six UBT MPs have joined Shinde's Sena'

11:19

Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi on Thursday claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and joined the Sena faction.



Speaking to reporters in Dhule, Raghuvanshi said, "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena...It is good that they joined us. I welcome them."



He further added that if any leader wants to work for people, they should join the alliance of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



"If we have to do a good job, then there should be some fieldwork. This was the expectation of every representative. And today, if we have to do some work in the country, then we have to go with the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Balasaheb Thackeray was in his heart. And for this, he had self-confidence that if we have to go, then no party is worthy except for Eknath Shinde. And for this, he expressed his faith in the leadership of Eknath Shinde in the Shiv Sena," he added.



Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh political buzz around "Operation Tiger", with earlier reports suggesting that seven out of the current nine Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may be considering a switch, reviving concerns of another split similar to the 2022 breakaway led by Shinde that divided the party into two factions. -- ANI