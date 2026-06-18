Six rebel Sena-UBT MPs get Y-Plus security

16:33

The Maharashtra Police has accorded 'Y-Plus' security cover to six 'rebel' MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT).



A letter signed by Shirish Jain, Commissioner of Intelligence, said security has been accorded to Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai-Northeast), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli) and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar (Osmanabad).



Accordingly, Y Plus security should be provided to these MPs with immediate effect, said the letter dated June 17.



These MPs did not attend a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in Delhi on Thursday, indicating a formal breach.



A local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in Washim had on Wednesday warned Sanjay Deshmukh that he would not be allowed to return to the constituency and his car would be set on fire if he switched loyalties without resigning as an MP first.



Sanjay Raut, the lone Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena (UBT), on Thursday lashed out at the absentee MPs, saying the "traitors" will need protection from the Indian Air Force to save themselves from the wrath of Shiv Sainiks.



Party workers in Dharashiv said that cow dung would be smeared on the faces of those who leave the party and they would not be allowed to move freely in the constituency. PTI