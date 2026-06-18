HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sena-UBT workers threaten to smear rebels with cow dung

Thu, 18 June 2026
Share:
12:20
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference yesterday
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference yesterday
Against the backdrop of buzz about MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar rebelling against the Shiv Sena (UBT), party workers from his Dharashiv constituency in Maharashtra warned that cow dung would be smeared on the faces of those who leave the party.

Those who ditch the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will not be allowed to move freely in Dharashiv, they said.

Amid the escalating crisis, a group of rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders is learnt to have met Speaker Birla informally on Wednesday, claiming the support of six of the party's nine MPs in the Lower House, according to sources.

The Sena (UBT) has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha, and at least two-thirds of them would be required to form a separate group. Apart from Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Arvind Sawant, who have pledged support to the Uddhav camp, the other six MPs are Sanjay Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Sanjay Jadhav.

It would be painful if Raje Nimbalkar rebels against the Sena (UBT), party's Dharashiv deputy chief Bandu Adarkar and another functionary Suresh Gawai told a regional news channel.

''If he decides to leave the party, then we will not let him win any of the elections, including assembly and Parliament. Our party has made him big and has given him an identity across the state," a Sena (UBT) worker said.

If they take such a decision, it will be extremely painful for the party workers, he added.

''Even one party worker who leaves Shiv Sena (UBT) will not be allowed to roam freely in Dharashiv city. I will smear their faces with cow dung. This is my firm stand,'' another worker said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian teen dies in horse carriage mishap on 1st trip to NY
LIVE! Indian teen dies in horse carriage mishap on 1st trip to NY

US, Iran sign MoU to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz
US, Iran sign MoU to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have virtually signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a 60-day negotiation process on...

Peace deal: Iran drops nuke bid, wins sanctions relief
Peace deal: Iran drops nuke bid, wins sanctions relief

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement in principle to immediately and permanently halt all military operations, lift sanctions, and work towards a comprehensive final agreement within 60 days, including a significant...

Modi meets Trump, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal
Modi meets Trump, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged US President Donald Trump to prioritise the safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz during the implementation of Washington's proposed Iran peace deal, as both leaders focused on repairing...

'Vijay's Govt Will Be Pulled Down By Dec 2027'
'Vijay's Govt Will Be Pulled Down By Dec 2027'

'You will have the President's rule for 7 to 8 months, And Annamalai will be the hero in those 7 months.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO