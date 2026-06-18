Sena-UBT issues show-cause notices to 6 absent MPs

13:27

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday issued show-cause notices against Members of Parliament (MPs) who skipped a key parliamentary party meeting amid the growing speculation that a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away to join the Shiv Sena.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party MP Anil Desai said that disciplinary action was initiated against MPs who skipped a meeting, stating that show-cause notices have been issued to all absentees seeking an explanation for their absence.



Desai said, "The meeting just got over, show-cause notice was sent today."



When asked what kind of action would be taken against those who did not attend, he said, "Action is this only: show-cause notice. Why didn't you come? That will be asked. Notice will be given to everyone who didn't come."



Emphasising that the party would seek explanations from all absent MPs, Desai added, "Yes, notice will be given to all."



On what specifically would be asked of the absentees, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "Questions will be like: you were informed, you were messaged, you were WhatsApped, you received it too. And you didn't give any reason if you were coming or not, so your absence will be looked at that way."



Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje, after participating in the meeting, said that six MPs were absent from the gathering.



The meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs at the party's Parliament office in Delhi on Thursday amid speculation over possible defections under the "Operation Tiger", with senior leader Sanjay Raut asserting that those who skip the meeting would be considered "traitors." -- ANI