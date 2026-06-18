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SC seeks govt, BCI reply on plea for national registry of legal professions

Thu, 18 June 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Bar Council of India, and others on a plea seeking a direction to establish a national digital registry of legal professions in India, including a unique national advocate identifier for every enrolled lawyer, to curb fake practitioners.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana observed that the idea appeared innovative and could be done with the help of technology.

The petition, filed by the Bar Association of India (BAI), has also sought a direction to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame a social media and digital conduct code under Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

Advocates Vipin Nair and Prashant Kumar appeared for the BAI.

The top court issued notice to the Centre, BCI, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and others, seeking their responses to the plea, and posted it for hearing in July.

During the hearing, the CJI stressed the need to strengthen the young members of the Bar and said they must be encouraged.

When the petitioners' council referred to the issue of social media and digital conduct code for lawyers, the bench said it had come across some "nasty comments" on digital platforms. -- PTI

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