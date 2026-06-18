Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 94.36 against US dollar

18:39

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled for the day 14 paise higher at 94.36 (provisional) against the US dollar, as the US and Iranian Presidents signed the peace agreement, boosting global market sentiments.



Forex traders said market sentiments were buoyant after the United States and Iran electronically signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and creating a framework for negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. Negotiators are expected to meet in Geneva on Friday.



Meanwhile, positive domestic equities supported investor sentiments further.



However, the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market, on the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, capped the upside for the USD/INR pair.



The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as widely anticipated but implied that at least one quarter-point rate hike would come later this year.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.66 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.18-94.71. Eventually, it settled at 94.36 (provisional), up 14 paise from its previous close.



On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 94.50 against the US dollar. -- PTI