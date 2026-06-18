Provocative remark probe: CID visits residence of Abhishek Banerjee's aunt

22:42

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

The CID on Thursday visited the residence of a maternal aunt of former Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata's Kalighat area as part of its investigation into a case linked to an alleged provocative remark made by him during the assembly election campaign, sources said.



A team of officers from the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spent nearly an hour at the Harish Chatterjee Street residence of Banerjee's aunt, identified as Rina Gayen, before leaving around 3 pm, they said.



According to sources, the visit was in connection with a case registered over Banerjee's reported remark during an election rally. The remark has been alleged to be provocative and is currently under investigation by the CID.



Sources said Gayen's daughter, Aditi, is associated with Banerjee's social media operations and is often seen accompanying him at party programmes. Investigators were trying to ascertain whether she had any role in disseminating campaign-related content connected to the case, they added.



The house visited by the CID is located around 250 metres from the Kalighat residence of TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.



Abhishek Banerjee has already appeared before CID officials on multiple occasions in connection with separate investigations, including the alleged signature-forgery case involving Trinamool legislators and the present matter relating to his campaign remarks. -- PTI