Pak PM deletes post referencing official signing in Switzerland

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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seems to have deleted a post on X announcing the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, with a reuploaded version omitting any reference to an upcoming official signing ceremony."Pakistan with the support of co-mediator State of Qatar will host the official ceremony as scheduled on 19 June 2026 in Switzerland, to commemorate this landmark event and commence with the technical level talks," Sharif said in a previous post.Earlier, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that talks between Tehran and Washington on Friday in Switzerland are not confirmed for now."The Friday meeting was confirmed until a few hours ago, but when it was decided that the presidents of the two sides (Iran and the US) would sign the agreement, it was decided to pause consideration of the Friday meeting for now," Baghaei said.