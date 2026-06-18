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NSE appoints record 20 bankers for Rs 30,000 crore IPO

Thu, 18 June 2026
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Bankers for its proposed Rs 30,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), underscoring the scale and significance of what is expected to be India's largest public issue.

According to the DRHP, the proposed IPO will be structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS), involving up to 111.42 million equity shares by existing shareholders. As the issue is an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will accrue to the selling shareholders, while NSE itself will not receive any fresh capital from the offering.

The list of merchant bankers mentioned in NSE's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its long-awaited public listing, which has remained one of the most closely watched offerings in the Indian capital markets.

The exchange has appointed a diverse syndicate of domestic and global investment banks and financial institutions to manage the issue. The BRLMs include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company (marketing only), Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), J.P. Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets (marketing only), Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities (marketing only), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pantomath Capital Advisors and 360 ONE WAM (marketing only).

The appointment of 20 BRLMs marks the largest syndicate ever assembled for an IPO in India, reflecting the expected size of the issue as well as strong investor interest in securing allocations and participation in the landmark offering. -- ANI

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