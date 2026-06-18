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Net income tax collection grows 15% to over Rs 5.21 lakh cr till Jun 17

Thu, 18 June 2026
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Net income tax collection grew 14.64 percent to over Rs 5.21 lakh crore between April 1 and June 17, government data showed on Thursday.

This includes net corporate tax collection which rose 22 percent to Rs 2.08 lakh crore, and net non-corporate tax mop-up, which grew 8 percent to about Rs 2.94 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

Non-corporate tax includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms.

Refunds worth Rs 89,026 crore was issued till May 17, registering an increase of 1.19 percent over the year-ago period.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection increased 12.46 percent to over Rs 6.10 lakh crore. This includes corporate tax of over Rs 2.76 lakh crore and NCT of about Rs 3.15 lakh crore.

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