Mumbai: BEST unions call strike; court isues restraining order

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday evening said that it had obtained a temporary order from an industrial court prohibiting its employees from going on a strike.
The Maharashtra government too invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) to prohibit the strike, officials said.
Earlier in the day, the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an action committee of 12 unions, announced at a gathering in Dadar that the employees would be going on an indefinite strike from midnight as their long-pending demands had not been addressed within a deadline set by them.
BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network.
Besides operating bus services, it supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in Island City.
Around 25 lakh passengers travel daily on BEST buses.
The civic undertaking currently operates a fleet of about 2,700 buses, of which only 243 are owned by BEST, while the rest are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.
Among the key demands of the employees are the merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC, a one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST. -- PTI