Mumbai: BEST unions call strike; court isues restraining order





Around 25 lakh passengers travel daily on BEST buses.



The civic undertaking currently operates a fleet of about 2,700 buses, of which only 243 are owned by BEST, while the rest are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.



Among the key demands of the employees are the merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC, a one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST. -- PTI

Besides operating bus services, it supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in Island City.