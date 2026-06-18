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Man shoots dead uncle in Punjab, friend in Haryana; held

Thu, 18 June 2026
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A man allegedly shot dead his uncle in Punjab's Derabassi and killed his friend in Haryana's Panipat within a matter of hours, the police said on Thursday.

He dumped the bodies by a canal and was trying to escape to Delhi when he was nabbed, they said.

The Haryana police said Sahil Malik, a resident of Model Town, Panipat, shot dead his uncle Rahul Malik in the Derabassi area of Punjab on Wednesday. He kept the body in his car and fled.

The same day, Sahil travelled to Panipat, about 140 km from Derabassi, where he picked up his friend Ankush in his car from Sector-13/17 Chowk and shot him too.

He allegedly committed the murder in the car near the Panipat Sabzi Mandi area.

After the murders, Sahil disposed of the bodies near the Siwah canal area in Panipat and headed towards Delhi but was intercepted by a joint team of CIA Unit and Murthal Police Station.

Sahil was nabbed at a special checkpoint raised at Bhigan toll plaza in Sonipat. -- PTI

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