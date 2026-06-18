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Kerala govt objects to Guv's meeting with officials ahead of Yoga Day

Thu, 18 June 2026
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Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister VD Satheesan (second from right)
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister VD Satheesan (second from right)
The Kerala government on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's meeting with departmental heads regarding preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21.

The CMO, in a statement, said the chief secretary wrote to Lok Bhavan expressing the government's dissatisfaction with the holding of such a meeting and requested that special care be taken to avoid a recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The chief secretary also told Lok Bhavan that holding such meetings was an executive function of the government.

The CMO statement came shortly after the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticised the governor's move and said there was no response to it from the CM.

Vijayan said the issue required serious consideration as it amounted to a "clear violation of constitutional practice and democratic conduct."

He said the governor was expected to act on the aid and advice of the CM and the council of ministers, as mandated by the Constitution, but in this instance was functioning as a "parallel seat of power".

"It is unconstitutional and a violation of federal rights. On what basis is the governor calling departmental officials directly, issuing directions and interfering in the executive functions of the government?" he asked. -- PTI

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