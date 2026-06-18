Karnataka MLC polls for seven seats: Ruling Congress wins five, BJP two

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar/File image

In the first electoral battle since the new government under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party won two, official sources said.



There are also reports of cross-voting from both BJP and JD-Secular legislators, as Congress candidates have got more votes than expected, sources said.



Eight candidates were in the fray for seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held at Vidhana Soudha here.



Five candidates fielded by the Congress -- Thippannappa Kamknoor, P V Mohan, B K Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash -- have emerged victorious. Also, BJP's two candidates in the fray, Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R, have won.



While JD(S) ' lone candidate Govindaraju faced a defeat.



The polls were held as the terms of seven MLCs -- Congress leaders Naseer Ahmed, Tippannappa, and B K Hariprasad, BJP leaders N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, and Sunil Vallyapur; and Govindaraju of JD(S) are set to expire upon their retirement on June 30. -- PTI