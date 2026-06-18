'Iran-US treaty will ensure cost of breaking higher'

13:17

Iranian ships have entered ports without issue, and cargos have also been unloaded from ports without hindrance, spokesperson of the country's foreign ministry Esmaeil Baqaei, said on Thursday as per the ISNA news agency.



Baqaei said that when the presidents of both US and Iran- Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian- had signed an agreement, the cost of breaking it will be higher.



The two leaders virtually signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.



Following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron France Trump told reporters, "I signed it in Versailles."



"We concluded that the better option is for the presidents of the two countries to sign the text virtually, without the need to be present in a specific location. There are multiple reasons for this decision, one of the most important of which is that when the text reaches the signature of the highest officials of the two countries, the cost of violating it will also be higher. I think there's no room for holding another ceremony," the Iranian spokesperson said



The MoU is aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme.



Baqaei said further that during the 60-day period, both parties will discuss the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions. -- PTI