India facing 41% rainfall deficit from June 4 to 18

20:04

With the southwest monsoon stalled over southern Maharashtra, India is facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41 percent between June 4 and June 18, according to the latest India meteorological department (IMD) data.



The country has received just 42.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 72.2 mm during the above-mentioned period.



IMD's region-wise departure rainfall map shows that rainfall deficits in central India, east and northeast India, the southern peninsula, and northwest India stand at 67 percent, 42 percent, 22 percent, and 6 percent, respectively.



The weather department said on Thursday that "the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions" was the key reason why the southwest monsoon has failed to advance further into the remaining parts of Maharashtra in the past few days.



There are five main factors behind the slowdown in the monsoon's northward progress.



First, the current monsoon flow lacks a strong surge from the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.



"Such surges are generally responsible for enhanced moisture incursion and widespread rainfall leading to further monsoon advance," said the weather department. -- PTI