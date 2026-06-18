Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India facing 41% rainfall deficit from June 4 to 18

Thu, 18 June 2026
Share:
20:04
image
With the southwest monsoon stalled over southern Maharashtra, India is facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41 percent between June 4 and June 18, according to the latest India meteorological department (IMD) data.

The country has received just 42.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 72.2 mm during the above-mentioned period.

IMD's region-wise departure rainfall map shows that rainfall deficits in central India, east and northeast India, the southern peninsula, and northwest India stand at 67 percent, 42 percent, 22 percent, and 6 percent, respectively.

The weather department said on Thursday that "the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions" was the key reason why the southwest monsoon has failed to advance further into the remaining parts of Maharashtra in the past few days.

There are five main factors behind the slowdown in the monsoon's northward progress.

First, the current monsoon flow lacks a strong surge from the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.

"Such surges are generally responsible for enhanced moisture incursion and widespread rainfall leading to further monsoon advance," said the weather department. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India facing 41% rainfall deficit from June to 18
LIVE! India facing 41% rainfall deficit from June to 18

Pune godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine
Pune godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine

The police arrested a self-styled godman and seven of his associates in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting, physically torturing and financially exploiting a woman over several years under the guise of possessing divine powers,...

Battlelines drawn: TMC factions sit separately in assembly
Battlelines drawn: TMC factions sit separately in assembly

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is grappling with a severe internal crisis, evident as rival factions occupied separate sections of the opposition benches during the West Bengal assembly's budget session. This public display of disunity...

How can you curb rights of 150m Indians: HC in Telegram case
How can you curb rights of 150m Indians: HC in Telegram case

The Delhi High Court has questioned the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, asking how the rights of 150 million users can be curtailed due to concerns over a few...

Trinamool's Rs 675-cr war chest becomes new battleground
Trinamool's Rs 675-cr war chest becomes new battleground

The internecine war within the Trinamool Congress took a new turn on Thursday with "party treasurer" Aroop Biswas writing to a bank seeking restrictions on the operation of the party's accounts, citing uncertainty over its legitimate...