Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'I Love Pakistan' message found on vessel at Cochin Shipyard; probe launched

Thu, 18 June 2026
Share:
23:12
File image
File image
The police started an inquiry after a message reading "I Love Pakistan" was found written inside a vessel that arrived at Cochin Shipyard here for maintenance, officials said on Thursday.

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar told PTI that a complaint had been received from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) regarding this.

"We are conducting an inquiry following the complaint from CSL. The investigation is going on," he said.

CSL did not respond despite repeated attempts to obtain its response.

Police sources said a case would be registered after the preliminary inquiry is completed.

The writing was noticed around 10 days ago by employees engaged in maintenance work on the vessel, sources said.

According to them, the message appeared to have been etched on an internal wall of the vessel using a sharp object.

The CSL security wing conducted a preliminary inquiry before lodging a formal complaint with the police, sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Comply fully and change behaviour: Vance warning to Iran
LIVE! Comply fully and change behaviour: Vance warning to Iran

J'khand: Cross-voting helps NDA-backed candidate win RS seat
J'khand: Cross-voting helps NDA-backed candidate win RS seat

Amid cross-voting, National Democratic Alliance-supported Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani on Thursday won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, defeating the Congress's Pranav Jha, an official said.

India's rainfall deficit hits 41% from June 4 to 18
India's rainfall deficit hits 41% from June 4 to 18

With the southwest monsoon stalled over southern Maharashtra, India is facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41 percent between June 4 and June 18, according to the latest India meteorological department (IMD) data.

Pune godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine
Pune godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine

The police arrested a self-styled godman and seven of his associates in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting, physically torturing and financially exploiting a woman over several years under the guise of possessing divine powers,...

Trinamool's Rs 675-cr war chest becomes new battleground
Trinamool's Rs 675-cr war chest becomes new battleground

The internecine war within the Trinamool Congress took a new turn on Thursday with "party treasurer" Aroop Biswas writing to a bank seeking restrictions on the operation of the party's accounts, citing uncertainty over its legitimate...