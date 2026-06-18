Godman held for rape, forcing woman to consume his urine

17:14

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Police have arrested a self-styled godman and seven of his associates in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting, physically torturing and financially exploiting a woman over several years under the guise of possessing divine powers, officials said on Thursday.



Seven of his arrested aides include six women, they said.



According to police, the victim woman was tortured over a prolonged period, during which she was given electric shocks and forced to consume the alleged godman's urine.



The alleged crime came to light after a complaint was received on June 16, following which an FIR was registered and eight accused, including self styled godman Radhamohan Mishra, were arrested, a senior police official said.



The accused subjected the complainant to repeated sexual assault, molestation and inhuman treatment. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.



Based on the complaint, searches were conducted at Mishra's ashram located in Kharadi area of Pune, during which the police seized eight laptops, 19 hard disks, 10 DVDs, nine mobile phones, 20 cassettes and 23 pen drives. Cash worth around Rs 6.5 lakh and gold and silver ornaments valued at over Rs 15 lakh were also recovered, the official said.



A large quantity of medicines was found at the premises, including some that had expired, the police said, adding that investigations were underway to ascertain their purpose.



The official said the Mishra had allegedly been deceiving people for several years. The complainant's family had been associated with him for more than two decades.



Under the banner of a "modern gurukul", the accused allegedly persuaded families to allow their children to stay at his ashram. The children attended schools and colleges during the day but lived at the facility, where they were allegedly subjected to physical abuse and psychological manipulation.



Police said the accused created an impression that he possessed supernatural abilities and could read people's minds and foresee the future. He allegedly made followers write detailed "reports" about their thoughts and personal lives, which were later used to manipulate both the complainant and her family. -- PTI