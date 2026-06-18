Former Iranian President Rouhani hails MoU signing

17:22

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian





Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has welcomed the signing of the MoU between Iran and the US, saying that since the agreement, "every Iranian in every corner of the world takes pride in their Iranian identity."In a statement posted on X, Rouhani said Iran's leaders had "with firmness, wisdom, and prudence, managed the unity of the nation", while the armed forces had "left the enemy with the bitter regret of military defeat in their hearts".He called for vigilance going forward, warning that "the achievements of the initial agreement must be safeguarded" and Iranians must remain alert "against the enemy's plots and breaches of promise".