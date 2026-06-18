Five BJP workers injured in bomb attack in Bengal's Nadia, 3 arrested

21:26

Five BJP workers were injured when some persons hurled country-made bombs at them in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Thursday.



Three persons alleged to be associated with the attack were arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.



The incident occurred when a group of BJP workers was returning from a political programme at Sahebpara Moinatala under Hogolberia police station area on Wednesday evening.



The injured were taken to a local hospital, where three of them were discharged after primary treatment.



Two other injured persons were, however, admitted to a hospital at Baharampur in Murshidabad district for treatment owing to the gravity of the injuries, the police said. -- PTI