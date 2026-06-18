Fight will happen on streets: Shiv Sena-UBT

16:46

The political crisis within the Shiv Sena (UBT) reached a breaking point on Thursday, as many Lok Sabha members skipped a mandatory parliamentary party meeting. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that the party has issued show-cause notices to the absentees and initiated formal proceedings to seek their disqualification from the Lower House.



Sanjay Raut announced that the absentees have been formally served with notices, adding, "This fight will happen in Parliament, it will happen in court, and it will also happen on the streets. And the fight on the streets has already begun."



He said, "Today, we had a meeting of our parliamentary party. Three of our Lok Sabha MPs attended, Rajabhau Waje, Anil Desai, and Arvind Sawant. The others didn't come. We have already sent them a show-cause notice, giving them seven days to respond. After that, we'll see."



"Now the process has started, and we will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court's directives, these people will be disqualified," he added.



Outlining the party's approach to the politcal crisis, Sanjay Raut stated, "First, let the Lok Sabha process be completed. Then we will go, we will do everything. This fight will happen in Parliament, it will happen in court, and it will also happen on the streets. And the fight on the streets has already begun."



Commenting on the MP's recent religious visits, Sanjay Raut remarked, "Are the traitors seeking God's blessings? What is this new tradition that's started? Betray others and then seek God's blessings? Let them go wherever they want. They will keep running and wandering in fear. Security has been increased at everyone's house and wherever they have property. And it seems they got 5 crores each yesterday, so I think security has been provided for that money too."



Addressing the moral implications of the split, Raut challenged the defectors, saying, "If they have any courage or morality, they should resign, since they were elected on Shiv Sena's 'mashaal' (torch) symbol, and then stand for election again. We won't call them traitors at all. Not at all. We will tell people that because they followed morality, they are the new saints of politics. You were elected on our ticket, with our money, and our hard work, right? Then resign and contest from whichever party you want to join. And let the election be fair."



Sanjay Raut fiercely criticised the protection provided to the defectors, adding, "Look at Maharashtra, the security for all these traitors, these dishonest people, has been increased. All the pomp and show, you can even bring in the Indian Army. Bring the Indian Army for the protection of these traitors. The same language of shooting traitors that Anurag Thakur used, your police are now providing security to such traitors."



On Thursday, amid the ongoing Shiv Sena (UBT) political crisis, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju denied commenting on UBT faction MP Sanjay Raut over his continuous abusive remarks on party rebellions, asserting that it would not be right to answer Rajya Sabha MP's abuses or blame.



Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said it won't look good because every MP thinks and works for their constituency in their own way.



"You can see what happens in the Parliament, I don't need to say anything separately. If we respond to what Sanjay Raut said, it won't look good because every MP thinks and works for their constituency in their own way. Every party has its own way of working. I won't comment on which Shiv Sena MP should do what. We seek cooperation from all MPs over the Bills brought in Parliament...But if Sanjay Raut abuses or blames someone, it won't be right to answer him," Rijiju told reporters. -- ANI