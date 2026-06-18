FIFA World Cup Matches On June 18-19

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A Brazil fan holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. IMAGN IMAGES via Caean Couto/Reuters

South Africa vs Czech Republic, June 18, 9.30 pm IST



Defeat in their opening Group A games leaves the Czech Republic and South Africa playing catch-up when they meet in Atlanta on Thursday, and both sides need a vastly improved performance in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive.



Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 19, 12.30am IST



Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will both look to turn opening draws into momentum when they meet in a pivotal World Cup Group B clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.



Canada vs Qatar, June 19, 3.30am IST



Qatar face a stern test against co-hosts Canada in their Group B World Cup clash in Vancouver on Thursday. Both teams opened their campaigns with draws. Canada were held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto and will again enjoy strong home support, while Qatar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in California.



Mexico vs South Korea, June 19, 6.30am IST



Mexico and South Korea will put their perfect starts on the line when they meet on Thursday in Guadalajara, with the winners taking a major step toward securing top spot in World Cup Group A.



USA vs Australia, June 20, 12.30am IST



Hosts United States will look to continue their winning start when they clash against Australia in Friday's World Cup Group D clash in Seattle.





Scotland vs Morocco, June 20, 3.30am IST



Morocco made a bright start as they played out a 1-1 draw against heavyweights Brazil, while Scotland edged past Haiti for a scrappy 1-0 victory settled by a first-half strike from John McGinn.



Brazil vs Haiti, June 20, 6am IST



Brazil will be aiming to bounce back after a disappointing draw against Morocco in their opening game. They will take on Haiti, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Scotland in their tournament opener.



The Netherlands vs Sweden, June 20, 10.30pm IST



Sweden will be high on confidence when they clash against the Netherlands in the World Cup Group F match on Saturday.



