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Eight linked to cross-border illegal arms smuggling module held in Punjab

Thu, 18 June 2026
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The Punjab police busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of eight persons and recovery of 11 sophisticated pistols from their possession, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The recovered weapons include four .30 bore (made in China), four .30 bore PX5 Storm, one .30 bore Zigana, one 9MM Glock (made in Austria), and one 9mm (made in Austria), along with eight live cartridges.

Yadav, citing preliminary investigation, said that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based operatives involved in the supply of illegal weapons.

The recovered arms were intended for distribution among criminals and for use in extortion, violent crimes, and other unlawful activities, the officer said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify other associates connected with the network and ascertain further recoveries and arrests.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that accused Gulabjit, alias Prince, and Harpreet, alias Preet, were first apprehended.

After further investigation, police teams arrested another accused, Gurpreet, alias Gopi, and following his statement, two of his associates, Kuljit Singh and Shamsher, alias Shera, were arrested, Bullar said. -- PTI

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