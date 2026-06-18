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Dropout rate in MP's primary schools now zero, says CM Yadav

Thu, 18 June 2026
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18:09
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the dropout rate in the primary schools of the state has come down to zero over the last three years.

He visited the Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in Indore under the "School Chalein Hum Abhiyan" launched to mark the beginning of the new academic session.

During the visit, the CM interacted with students and distributed sweets among them.

"We are fortunate that the dropout rate in primary education in the state has become zero in the last three years," Yadav told reporters.

The CM also said that Madhya Pradesh has been among the leading states in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in both school and higher education sectors.

Later, Yadav inspected the ongoing construction of IT Park-3, being developed in Indore at a cost of Rs 557 crore. -- PTI

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