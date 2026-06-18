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Donation row: SIT quizzes Ram temple trust member

Thu, 18 June 2026
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23:15
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The SIT probing the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple on Thursday questioned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dr Anil Mishra over the counting of donated money and the appointment of staff involved the process, sources said.

The three-member special investigation team reached the Ram Temple complex around 8.30 am and continued its investigation for the fourth consecutive day.

According to sources, Mishra was questioned about the system for counting offerings and the recruitment of personnel associated with the exercise.

Amid the SIT probe, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple on Friday.

According to the minute-to-minute programme issued by Ayodhya district magistrate Shashank Tripathi, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai has been asked to nominate a person who will arrange the darshan pujan for the chief minister.

The development comes a day after Rai was deposed before the SIT probing the donation row.

Rai has traditionally been seen accompanied visiting dignitaries during earlier high-profile visits to the temple.

He has largely remained silent since the controversy surfaced. -- PTI

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