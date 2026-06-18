Democrats demand Rubio brief US Congress on Iran peace deal

09:26

Top Democratic lawmakers have demanded that Secretary of State Marco Rubio brief the US Congress on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Iran to end the over three-month war.



In a letter addressed to Rubio on Wednesday, Congressmen Gregory Meeks, Jim Himes and Adam Smith, the ranking members of the House committees on Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence and Armed Services, respectively, sought an "immediate" briefing to Congress upon his return to Washington.



Rubio is accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to France for the G7 Summit and related engagements.



"While we welcome the Administration's turn toward diplomacy and its decision to end this war of choice, the Administration must provide Congress with greater details about the MoU, any side agreements, and the Administration's plan and strategy for the 60-day ceasefire period," the Congressmen said in the letter.



They sought details on the Trump administration's approach to sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear programme, and reported economic and reconstruction funds.



"On all these questions, the Administration has already repeatedly contradicted itself while asking the American people to trust the contents of an agreement that hasn't been made available to them," the lawmakers said.



"We request that this briefing occur as soon as possible and that all relevant documents, including the full text of the MoU and any related agreements or implementing arrangements, be provided to Congress in advance," they said.



The legislators also sought clarity on whether the MoU imposed any limitations on Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support to proxy militias across the Middle East.



Since February 28, when the war with Iran started, 14 US service members have been killed, hundreds wounded, critical US assets in the region have been damaged, US munition stockpiles have been depleted, and regional partners have suffered the brunt of Iranian retaliation, the Congressmen said.



They also said that global prices of food, oil, and material goods skyrocketed, while the Strait of Hormuz remained closed due to the war.



US President Donald Trump signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday.



"It's signed. I signed it in Versailles," Trump told reporters as he emerged from the palace after the dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.



The White House also posted a video of Trump signing the agreement at the dinner table with Macron by his side. -- PTI