Comply fully and change behaviour: Vance warning to Iran

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US Vice President JD Vance/File image

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening that the nation will be denied access to any benefits, including its frozen assets, under the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) unless they "comply fully and change their behavior."



Addressing a presser at the White House, Vance said that compliance with the peace deal will provide Iran a "transformative relationship" in the Middle East, hailing it as a "win-win situation" for the US.



"You really have a win-win situation for the United States of America. If they do change their behavior, then they are going to have a transformative relationship with the Middle East, and the Middle East will have a transformative relationship with the people of Iran. That's a win for the American people and for the president of the United States," Vance said.



Asserting that Iran's military and nuclear program has been destroyed in the conflict, Vance said that US President Donald Trump has put Iran in an "incredibly weakened position," noting it as an opportunity to change their behaviour.



"I've seen skeptics of the deal, people say, 'the Iranians will never change their behavior!' Well, maybe that's true, and if so, they don't get ANY of the benefits of the bargain--but isn't it worth trying? Isn't it worth seeing whether this incredibly weakened position that US President has put the Iranians under... motivates them to change their behavior?," he said. -- ANI