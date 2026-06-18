Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cockroach party to stage 2nd protest in Jantar Mantar

Thu, 18 June 2026
Share:
18:25
image
The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday said it would go ahead with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, and expressed hope that Delhi Police would grant permission for the demonstration.

The June 20 mobilisation is expected to culminate in an indefinite sit-in demanding Pradhan's resignation, according to the organisation.

Addressing a press conference here, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had called for a peaceful protest and had approached Delhi Police for permission.

"We have given a call for a peaceful protest. We have requested the Delhi Police's cooperation and are hopeful that permission will be granted. This will be a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," Das said, and invited artists and singers to join and perform at the demonstration.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that four NEET aspirants had died by suicide in the last 24 hours and claimed that 11 students had died by suicide since the NEET paper leak issue came to light.

"Four families have been destroyed. Since the NEET paper leak, 11 students have died by suicide," Ranka said, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased students. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cockroach party to stage 2nd protest in Jantar Mantar
LIVE! Cockroach party to stage 2nd protest in Jantar Mantar

Six rebel Uddhav Sena MPs get Y-Plus security amid threats
Six rebel Uddhav Sena MPs get Y-Plus security amid threats

Maharashtra Police has provided 'Y-Plus' security cover to six 'rebel' Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped a crucial party meeting, indicating a potential breach. This move comes amidst strong warnings from party workers against switching...

TN to hold caste survey, move court for financial devolution
TN to hold caste survey, move court for financial devolution

Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar announced that the TVK regime, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, will take steps to ensure fair financial devolution from the Centre, including pursuing the matter in the Supreme Court. The government...

Missing Agniveer found hanging in empty barrack in UP
Missing Agniveer found hanging in empty barrack in UP

A 22-year-old Agniveer, Jasanpreet Singh, who had been missing for three days, was discovered dead by hanging in a vacant barrack at the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Fatehgarh. Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, with...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif signs US-Iran peace deal
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif signs US-Iran peace deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the historic peace deal between the United States and Iran as a guarantor; the agreement will see the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval...