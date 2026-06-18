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Bengal govt staff move HC over Yoga Day participation

Thu, 18 June 2026
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An employees' organisation on Thursday moved the Calcutta high court challenging the state's chief secretary's authority in calling for mandatory participation in the World Yoga Day celebration on June 21.

Justice Amrita Sinha, before whom the matter was taken up for hearing, verbally said the programme concerns people's health and that the government would not want its employees to remain unhealthy.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on Friday, when the state's lawyer will come up with written instructions from the government on the issue.

During the hearing of the matter, petitioner's advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya stated that there are many international days, starting from Language Day, Women's Day, Mother's Day, and Human Rights Day, at which Justice Sinha quipped, "Why did you stop? You should have mentioned Valentine's Day."

As laughter ensued across the courtroom, Bhattacharya replied that he had forgotten that particular day.

Claiming that a memo issued by West Bengal's chief secretary calling for mandatory participation in the celebration by all employees, the State Coordination Committee of West Bengal Government Employees, a Left-leaning organisation, challenged his authority to issue the directive. -- PTI

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