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At G7, Modi warns against misuse of AI

Thu, 18 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned against the misuse of artificial intelligence, saying that without safeguards, it could expose children to the risks of misinformation, deepfakes and exploitation.

Speaking at an outreach session of the G7 summit in this French commune, Modi also called for strengthening global cooperation against deepfakes, misinformation, and cyber fraud.

Modi said that AI can educate children in their own languages, boost their creativity, and personalise learning. However, without safeguards, this technology can expose them to risks such as misinformation, deepfakes, and exploitation, he warned.

"We must transform the digital space into a learning playground for children, not a tool for manipulation," he said, addressing the G7 session titled 'Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI'.

He said that the difference between these two scenarios is not about technology; it is about values, design, and governance.

Our thinking and policy regarding AI must be clear, he said, adding that AI must expand human potential, empower human choice, and protect human dignity.

Modi noted that Artificial Intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies created by humans and added that the true test of AI lies not in how powerful our machines become, but in the extent to which the ordinary person is empowered.

He said that at the AI Impact Summit hosted by India this year, we emphasised the creation of human-centric AI, guided by this very perspective. 

"At the summit, India presented its 'MANAV' vision; this vision inspires all of India's endeavours in the field of AI," he said, asserting that the human element must remain at its core.

The prime minister also said no country can be fully secure in cyberspace unless all nations are secure.

That is why India has always viewed cyberspace as a global public good,  he added.

All democratic nations should have access to such AI models so that they can safeguard their critical information infrastructure and counter growing cyber threats, the prime minister said.

Modi suggested promoting 'safe-by-design' AI systems, asserting that safety must be made a core element of the design itself.

"We should develop common standards, testing frameworks, and regulatory sandboxes for AI deployment so that innovation and governance progress hand in hand," he said, citing examples in civil aviation and maritime transport.

He also suggested promoting technologies like watermarking to guard against deepfakes.

"We must strive to ensure that the benefits of AI reach all nations of the Global South, transforming it into an inclusive force rather than a divisive one," he added.

The prime minister travelled to France for the G7 summit as India was invited as a guest country to the summit.  -- PTI

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