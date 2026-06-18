Amit Shah to take part in Yoga Day event in Ahmedabad

19:15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in an International Day of Yoga programme in Ahmedabad on June 21, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend a state-level yoga programme in Gandhinagar's Mansa, where more than 4,000 citizens will also take part, he said.



Special programmes are being organised this year under the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", Sanghavi said.



"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the International Day of Yoga programme in Ahmedabad," he said.



More than 1.25 crore citizens from across the state are expected to participate in the Yoga Protocol Training on yoga day, according to him.



Various committees, working in coordination with district collectors, municipal commissioners, and social organisations, are actively engaged in ensuring the success of the celebrations, he added.



Yoga Week is being observed across Gujarat from June 14 to 20, Sanghavi said, adding that special programmes are being organised for different sections of society, including sanitation workers, women, senior citizens, and farmers.



Of these, 10 programmes have already been completed, while the remaining two will be held over the next two days, he added. -- PTI