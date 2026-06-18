Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah to take part in Yoga Day event in Ahmedabad

Thu, 18 June 2026
Share:
19:15
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in an International Day of Yoga programme in Ahmedabad on June 21, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend a state-level yoga programme in Gandhinagar's Mansa, where more than 4,000 citizens will also take part, he said.

Special programmes are being organised this year under the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", Sanghavi said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the International Day of Yoga programme in Ahmedabad," he said.

More than 1.25 crore citizens from across the state are expected to participate in the Yoga Protocol Training on yoga day, according to him.

Various committees, working in coordination with district collectors, municipal commissioners, and social organisations, are actively engaged in ensuring the success of the celebrations, he added.

Yoga Week is being observed across Gujarat from June 14 to 20, Sanghavi said, adding that special programmes are being organised for different sections of society, including sanitation workers, women, senior citizens, and farmers.

Of these, 10 programmes have already been completed, while the remaining two will be held over the next two days, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India facing 41% rainfall deficit from June to 18
LIVE! India facing 41% rainfall deficit from June to 18

Pune godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine
Pune godman held for rape, forcing victim to drink urine

The police arrested a self-styled godman and seven of his associates in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting, physically torturing and financially exploiting a woman over several years under the guise of possessing divine powers,...

Battlelines drawn: TMC factions sit separately in assembly
Battlelines drawn: TMC factions sit separately in assembly

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is grappling with a severe internal crisis, evident as rival factions occupied separate sections of the opposition benches during the West Bengal assembly's budget session. This public display of disunity...

How can you curb rights of 150m Indians: HC in Telegram case
How can you curb rights of 150m Indians: HC in Telegram case

The Delhi High Court has questioned the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, asking how the rights of 150 million users can be curtailed due to concerns over a few...

Trinamool's Rs 675-cr war chest becomes new battleground
Trinamool's Rs 675-cr war chest becomes new battleground

The internecine war within the Trinamool Congress took a new turn on Thursday with "party treasurer" Aroop Biswas writing to a bank seeking restrictions on the operation of the party's accounts, citing uncertainty over its legitimate...