Alleged corruption in Ram temple donation funds shocking: Digvijaya Singh

22:06

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh/File image

Mounting financial irregularities and allegations of missing donation funds at the Ayodhya-based Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have triggered severe political fallout, with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday expressing shock over the alleged corruption.



The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister stated that millions of devotees, who financially supported the Ram temple's construction, feel deeply let down by the recent controversy.



"All of us who donated for the Ram temple are surprised and shocked by the kind of corruption that is allegedly taking place there," Singh told reporters.



During his interaction with the press, Singh, who is known for making controversial remarks, claimed that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continues to serve as a member of the trust.



However, a review of the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust indicates that CEC Kumar is not currently listed as a member of the 15-trustee panel. -- PTI