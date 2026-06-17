'Uddhav Sena suffered most; Raut's anger understandable'

14:45

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's remarks, said that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had suffered the most due to the split in the party and that Raut's anger was understandable.



"Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has suffered the most. Their party was split, and MLAs were taken away. Now they are being targeted again. Sanjay Raut's anger is therefore understandable. Whatever his language, the frustration is clear. What the BJP is doing is far from parliamentary conduct..." Pratapgarhi told ANI.



Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.



Earlier today, amid speculation over a possible rift in Shiv Sena (UBT), party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, in a press conference, warned the rebels, saying those wishing to leave the party should first "resign from their posts" and face the people again.



Raut also hurled abuses at party rebel MPs, asking the media not to cut out his comments.



Addressing the press conference along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai in the national capital, Raut warned that the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent on this trustless act.



"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut told reporters in Delhi.



The Rajya Sabha MP said the party leadership had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of its MPs and warned of strict action if any lawmaker defected. "Our MPs, for whom Uddhav ji and we shed blood and sweat, gave money, made them win elections... still if such news comes, we will not spare them," he said.



Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to party MPs in an attempt to engineer a split. "I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said. -- ANI