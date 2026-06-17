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Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Tom Holland has confirmed that he and long-time partner Zendaya are officially married, putting months of speculation about the couple's relationship status to rest.

According to People magazine, the actor made the revelation during a recent interview while discussing fake AI-generated wedding photos that circulated online, falsely depicting the couple getting married at Lake Como, Italy.

Speaking about the images, Holland recalled that his grandmother had seen the photos and believed she had not been invited to the wedding.

When asked whether he had to reassure other family members as well, the actor responded, "No, because they were all there."

The remark effectively confirmed that the couple had already tied the knot. However, Holland declined to share further details about the ceremony. 
-- ANI

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