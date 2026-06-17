Telegram stops working in India but can be accessed on VPN

13:02

Instant messaging app Telegram has stopped working for existing users in India after the government temporarily restricted access to the app, but it continues to remain operational through Virtual Protocol Network (VPN), according to industry experts.



Google delisted the app on Tuesday, and Apple's Appstore has also removed it now in compliance with the government order to block access to the app, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.



"Blocking of Telegram will not help the paper leak. It continues to be operational on VPNs which bypass Indian servers and connect with foreign servers for operations," Voyager Infosec Director, Jiten Jain, told PTI.



The Indian government ordered Google and Apple to delist the Telegram app from their app stores till June 22 to check paper leaks during the upcoming re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21.



The nationwide examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is for admission to undergraduate medical institutes. The agency cancelled the previous exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. -- PTI