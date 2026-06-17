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Telegram moves HC against govt's temporary ban order

Wed, 17 June 2026
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Telegram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against a government order to temporarily restrict access to the messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia, who agreed to hear it on an urgent basis. The matter is likely to be heard shortly.

Telegram's counsel told the court that over 150 million users had been affected by the Centre's action on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages for a defined period ending June 30, 2026, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations, the NTA said in a statement. -- PTI

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